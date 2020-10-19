San Angelo Baptist Retirement Community is observing Long-Term Care Planning Month

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Baptist Retirement Community is playing an important role in observing the annual Long-Term Care Planning Month. Long-term care for senior adults provides options like nursing, assisted living facilities, or continuing care communities.

“I definitely think it’s very important for people to start planning at an earlier age by getting family and your spouse involved in making those hard decisions,” Baptist retirement of community director of marketing Erin Kelley said. “We here at Baptist have a lot of experts that can help make those decisions.”

Making a decision is further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Headlines about its impact on nursing homes has caused some to delay the idea of moving into a senior living community. Updated protocols and procedures to mitigate the risks has many residents glad they made the choice.

“With the pandemic, it has really changed what senior living looks like,” Kelley said. “I’m just really being aware of what resources and financial planning that you need. That’s why we try to offer those services to people.”

That being said, Baptist Retirement will have open house offerings starting Thursday, October 29th from 10am to noon. They’ll do pre-screenings and face coverings are required for everyone attending.

“The biggest takeaways I think are that there are experts out there that really can help walk you through the process,” Kelley said. ‘We’re very much dedicated to the health, the safety and the happiness of our residents and prospects that come on our campus. There are a lot of people out there that want to help.”

There will be another open house offering scheduled Thursday, November 5th from 2pm – 4pm.