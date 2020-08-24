SAISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first San Angelo Independent School District staff member to test positive for COVID-19 has been confirmed, according to a statement released by SAISD on Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020.

According to the statement: “SAISD has confirmed its first positive staff member case since the start of school at San Jacinto Elementary.

“Due to the confidentiality requirements under HIPAA, FERPA, and ADA, we are

unable to share staff and student names or other identifying information. Any staff

member or student reported to have been in close contact with the positive staff

member or student will be contacted with additional information. The health and

safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

“We continue to be in constant communication with our local health authorities and

Center for Disease Control.”

SAISD also announced the publication of a web page intended to keep the public informed about positive COVID-19 cases in schools.

“The purpose of the page is to provide transparency and to be informative to the

SAISD community, including parents, students and staff. SAISD will report positive

staff and student COVID-19 cases on this page while protecting the identity of the

individual(s) involved.”

The page can be found at at http://www.saisd.org/covid19.

