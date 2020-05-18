Rider leaving TLCA San Angelo for Yorktown, reuniting with John David Caffey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brent Rider is leaving TLCA San Angelo after three years to become the next defensive coordinator at Class 2A Division II Yorktown. The school’s athletic booster club announced the news in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Rider is reuniting with Wildcats Head Coach John David Caffey who gave Rider his first coordinator job at Spring Lake-Earth in 2013. The two worked together for two years and share close family ties.

“It’s a good opportunity and the head coach there John David Caffey is a guy I go way back with,” Rider said. “I worked with him before when he called me I had to look into it and I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for me.”

“His dad coached my brother in high school and his mom was my fourth grade teacher,” Rider added. “His dad gave me my first job at Spring Lake-Earth and we worked with the whole Caffey family. Getting back together with him is exciting. We’re kind of getting the band back together.”

In his three years at TLCA San Angelo, Rider led the Eagles to a 5-25 overall record and finished 1-9 in 2019. The Eagles have failed to record a winning season since finishing 7-3 in 2015.

“It’s very hard,” Rider said. “We did put a lot of work into it and it was a tough decision. I’m going to miss those coaches and the kids and everything they did for us. It was a tough decision, but at the end of the day we just kind of felt it was going to be the right move for us.”

Rider is taking over a Yorktown defense that allowed 37 points per game last season including 71 points against Shiner in a 71-7 loss on Oct. 11.

“In a head coach you focus on everything,” Rider said. “I think it’s a new perspective coming from a head coach and then going back to being a coordinator. I kind of think more about how it fits into the whole scheme of things rather than in the past just worrying about the defense. I just think from that experience is going to help me a lot.”

Despite the seven losses in 2019, Yorktown’s football program has been relatively successful. Since 2015, the Wildcats have recorded a 34-29 overall record. Rider said he’s excited about the team’s potential.

I feel like they were young last year,” Rider said. “They have an explosive offense and they can score a lot of points. I think I can go in there and help get the defense better and make us a playoff team and hopefully have a long run in the playoffs.”

TLCA San Angelo joins Menard as the only Concho Valley schools in need of a football head coach.

“I appreciate all the time I’ve spent at TLCA and the administration the opportunity to work there,” Rider said. “I really appreciate my coaches for all the hard work they put in and the kids and that’s the hardest part. The kids were fantastic and they’re great kids. I really look forward to what they’re going to do in their futures.

The Eagles are set to kickoff the 2020 football season against the Brady Bulldogs.

