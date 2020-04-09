Restaurants are hurting: how one local marketing company is trying to help

San Angelo, TX — With so many restaurants seeing a loss of business over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic, The Color Brand, a local marketing company, came up with a way to get people to order takeout from their favorite establishments. They created a Facebook Easter egg hunt.

“Really, the point of it was just to have fun with people online,” says Rylan Oaks, Creative Director at the Color Brand, a marketing and branding company located in San Angelo, “Kind of getting them out a little bit and doing something fun with the family. But also, at the same time, doing that to support local businesses that they love and want to see thrive even in the midst of the quarantine.

Oaks initially created the Easter egg hunt with a cash prize of $200, but thanks to City National Bank, there’s more money to go around.

“Now,” says Oaks, “if people participate in the contest they’ll be eligible to win a grand prize of $300, and then we’re also going to give away a runner up $150, and then we’re also going to do a $50 drawing for anyone that shares a picture on social media with hashtag #SanAngeloEggHunt.

People can participate through the ‘San Angelo Facebook Egg Hunt 2020‘ event on Facebook. Oaks says the reaction so far has been encouraging and he’s happy it’s helping to get people to restaurants when it’s most needed.

“To see so many people in San Angelo really getting out to support these food establishments that they love and they want to see do well and, day one, start to react to it has been great and we’re looking forward to even more reactions in the days coming up.”