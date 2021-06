SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to U.S. Representative August Pfluger’s (TX-11) communications office, Pfluger will hold a town hall in San Angelo on Tuesday, June 1st at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the LeGrand Alumni Center, located at 1620 University Avenue in San Angelo.

The town hall will be open to the public and end at 6:30 p.m.