SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State baseball claimed victory twice over Colorado Mesa on Saturday, to punch their ticket to the Division II Baseball Championships in Cary, North Carolina that begins Saturday, June 4th.

In game one of the day, the Rams would jump out to fast start scoring twice in the first, and then twice in the second. Tripp Clark, Aaron Walters and Koby Kelton all homered for the Rams Saturday afternoon. Kelton would finish with four runs batted in for game one.

On the mound, Aaron Munson with the season on the line, would go eight innings, just giving up three runs in the 12-3 victory.

In game two, Angelo State would once again jump out to an early lead after a Kelton bases loaded walk, then Walters doubled to left scoring two.

The Rams would see that early lead erased after six unanswered for the Mavericks. In the fourth, the Rams would score a run on an error, then a groundout by Walters to score Clark.

Tayten Treadaway would then hit a grand slam in the bottom half to give the Rams a 9-6. From that point on, Kyle Moseley would shut the door, going six innings, just allowing three hits. The Rams would then build up a lead of 16-6 which turned out to be the final Saturday night.

Angelo State now awaits the release of the bracket to determine their opponent at the championships site.