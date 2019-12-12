Rams head coach Cinco Boone: ‘We were a better team than Dallas Baptist’

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams suffered their first loss of the season to Lone Star Conference foe Dallas Baptist in an 84-82 overtime thriller at the Junell Center last Saturday.

It was a back-and-forth game with DBU jumping out to a seven-point lead before ASU clawed its way back behind a game-high 21-point performance from senior guard Collin Turner. He also added nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The Rams missed crucial opportunities to put the game away in the extra period. Angelo State shot three-for-eight at the charity stripe (37.5%) and it proved to be a difference-maker. In total, ASU finished 17-for 35 at the free throw line (53%).

ASU (6-1, 2-1) will return to action on Dec. 19 with a road game against Midwestern State (0-7, 0-0). Tip-off from Witchita Falls set for 7:30 p.m.

