SAN ANGELO, TX. — After claiming the South Central Regional Title Saturday night at Foster Field, the Division II Baseball Championship bracket is out, that see’s Angelo State as the five seed in the tournament that starts Saturday, June 4th in Cary, North Carolina.

Angelo State will begin play Sunday, June 5th at 1:30 eastern against Southern New Hampshire who won the East Super Regional. When the two teams meet next Sunday on the diamond, it will be for the first time. Below is a look at the entire bracket.