Rams Clay Target Team wraps fall season, shoots for more success in 2020

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams Clay Target Team wrapped up its fall season at the Slay Bells Tournament at the San Angelo Claybirds Association Sunday morning.

The club was established in 2015 with eight members on the inaugural team, but in just five years the Rams Clay Target Team is up to 28 members and are starting to make a name for itself. Angelo State finished as national runner-up to Emmanuel College in Division III at the ACUI 2019 Collegiate Clay Target Championships in San Antonio this past March.

45 shooters competed at the Slay Bells Tournament. Here are the final results: http://www.winscoreonline.com/view_results_cb.php?tournament_id=4268.

