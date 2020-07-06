Rams Basketball reveals dates for 2020 camps

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State Athletics and Rams Basketball announced the dates for their 2020 summer camps Monday afternoon.

On July 20 through July 23, boys ages nine to 14 can attend the Rams Summer School and learn from current Rams players, former and current professional players and the Rams coaching staff while competing against other campers.

The Ram Elite Camp is for high school players only and will be held on July 31.

Watch the video above to hear from Rams head coach Cinco Boone about what to expect from the camp and how social distancing and sanitizing guidelines will be in place.

