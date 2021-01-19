Ram Talk Weekly is back!

SAN ANGELO, Texas - After years of pursuit, a direct flight has been secured between San Angelo Regional Airport – Mathis Field (SJT) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH). The new flights will be available through United Airlines, operated by SkyWest Airlines, Inc., and will hold up to 50 passengers. Services are expected to begin this April. Each of the United Express flights will be onboard the 50-passenger CRJ200.

“There are many people who don’t want to have to fly to Dallas to get to Houston and some other markets,” said Brenda Gunter, mayor of San Angelo. “Many of our citizens were going to other markets to fly out of – we want to stop that. We need our airport to be successful; we want the planes to be full.”