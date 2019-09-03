Preparedness drills help equip medical staff for disasters

SAN ANGELO, TX – One of the most important aspects of incidents like the one that occurred in Midland-Odessa is the training of those who respond. Whether they are law enforcement or medical personnel, having emergency training to fall back on is vital.

In interviews after the fact, medical staff in Midland-Odessa stated that the drills they’ve run were a big part of their success in responding to the inflow of victims from the shooting. San Angelo’s own Shannon Medical Center, as with all hospitals and schools and law enforcement agencies, runs drills of its own. That way, if an incident such as that should ever occur, they can focus and rely on their training.

“Any time today that we are forced to deal with these very difficult situations, it is emotionally taxing to everyone involved,” said Pam Bradshaw, COO and Chief Nursing Officer for Shannon. “The healthcare providers, the community, the patients or whoever it may be. It’s a very difficult situation and it can emotionally really drain people and I think that’s part of what we have to be prepared to address.”

They also train staff to deal with mental health and stress for workers and patients. Many of the drills run by Shannon staff are focused on severe weather response, owing to the nature of the Concho Valley.

One important note from hospital administrators is that those wishing to volunteer their help need to wait for requests and guidance before hand. For more visit the Shannon website.