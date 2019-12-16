Porch pirate steals package and leaves snarky thank-you note

(CNN) – A real-life Grinch took nastiness to a new level after snatching a gift from a doorstep and leaving a sarcastic thank-you note for the victim.

Hilary Smith ordered a Christmas gift for her boss and had it delivered to her home in St. Paul, Minnesota. But she never saw the package.

“I looked down, and there was a piece of notebook paper folded neatly on the top step, where the package probably should have been,” Smith told CNN affiliate WCCO Friday.

The handwritten message read:

“So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the (opportunity) of stealing your package,” the thief wrote. “Very nice of you. Thank you.”

The porch pirate signed the note, “The new owner of your package.”

Smith said she’s bewildered by the bandit’s audacity.

“I do appreciate a nicely crafted thank-you note, but this is ridiculous,” she said.

Experts say there are several ways you can reduce your risk of having packages stolen by a porch pirate, such as:

— Shipping packages to your work address or to a trusted neighbor who will be home

— Using an Amazon Hub Locker for Amazon packages

— Asking FedEx or UPS to hold a package at one of their facilities until you can pick it up

Meanwhile, Smith is leaving a decoy package on her doorstep as bait.

If a thief snatches it, he or she will discover the package is actually stuffed with “a little gift from my dog.”