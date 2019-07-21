‘Pop of Color’ grand opening

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday, the grand opening for San Angelo’s newest art gallery, Pop of Color, took place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There was live music, food, drinks and art activities for everyone to enjoy.

Aside from being an art gallery, the new business also offers creative classes to people of all ages, they host private parties and operate a gift shop.

The owner of the store, Ashley Perales, is herself a local artist who got her inspiration for her first business from wanting to become an art teacher.