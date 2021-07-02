Police Arrest San Angelo Murder Suspect in Baytown

SAN ANGELO, Texas —

San Angelo Police tonight say the 38-year-old man wanted in the death of 41-year-old Jason Garivay last month was taken into custody tonight.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Jose Angel Trevino was apprehended while entering a store in Baytown, Texas.

The San Angelo Police Department requested assistance from the Baytown Police Department in apprehending Trevino after they received information that he may be in that area. Trevino was arrested without incident. The San Angelo Police Department thanks the Baytown Police Department for their assistance.

Garivay died earlier this week — police say from injuries sustained during an incident in the parking lot of the Penny Tap House on College Hills June 19th.