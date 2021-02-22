PHOTOS: Samples being collected from sites around San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Water technicians have begun gathering water samples from sites around San Angelo, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, February 22, 2021.

Courtney Lemons from the City’s Water Quality division collects water samples for testing

“Water technicians have begun the next step in our boil water notice process – taking samples throughout town. They will take more than 50 samples from different distribution stations throughout town,” read the statement, “Once completed, the samples require a minimum of 18 hours for completion. This process can take up to 1-2 days. These types of samples do not have to be sent off to Austin and can be processed locally.”