PHOTOS: Samples being collected from sites around San Angelo

Courtney Lemons from the City’s Water Quality division collects water samples for testing

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Water technicians have begun gathering water samples from sites around San Angelo, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, February 22, 2021.

“Water technicians have begun the next step in our boil water notice process – taking samples throughout town. They will take more than 50 samples from different distribution stations throughout town,” read the statement, “Once completed, the samples require a minimum of 18 hours for completion. This process can take up to 1-2 days. These types of samples do not have to be sent off to Austin and can be processed locally.”

