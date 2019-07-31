OUR WATER: the San Angelo Fire Department

SAN ANGELO, TX – Recently, the city of San Angelo needed to flush water through the municipal system due to heat related issues. An act, they relied on the fire department for.

“They did ask us to flush water [through] the fire hydrants,” said SAFD Asst. Fire Chief Todd Sanford. “We had numerous stop and video our guys because they were flushing out fire hydrants and they thought we were wasting water.”

The operation of the SAFD depends on water. Not just on the availability of it, but on the infrastructure that moves it. Due to the public anxiety over water supply, check-ups on infrastructure have been delayed.

“We have not checked fire hydrants for the last few years, for quite a few years, for the one reason we’ve been in a drought and we don’t want to waste water,” explained Sanford. “People get upset when they see fire hydrants open and we’re wasting water. But, from a city standpoint like i said, we have to keep – our job, as city employees, is to protect the public.”

Of the hundreds of hydrants in the city of san angelo, the flushing has revealed several that need servicing. With this knowledge in hand the department can continue to work smart and hard to keep San Angelo and its residents safe.

Record temperatures aside, the heat is on as 2019 has already seen 33 fires responded to so far. The fire department has strict reporting protocols for tracking how much water they use in their work. For more information, contact the city or the Fire Department.