OUR WATER: rain gains cause plant decomposition

SAN ANGELO, TX – The recent windfall of rain and subsequent water gains experienced by the Concho Valley may have had some unintended consequences.

Chuck Brown, the Director of Operations for the Upper Colorado River Authority, is best situated to detect and understand those consequences. “We do a lot of river runs, doing river and creek sampling and also the UCRA through the Clean Rivers Program we do lake profiles,” said Brown. “We do lake sampling. When we do lake profiles we do all the area lakes; Twin Buttes north and south pools, Lake Nasworthy.”

It is in the course of this work that brown has discovered the following. “In the process of these lakes catching a tremendous amount of water what’s happened is it’s submerged a lot of the vegetation,” Brown explained. “A lot of the the aquatic vegetation such as salt-cedar, willow, as well as some regular leaf vegetation and grass weeds and such. So what we’re seeing now is we’re seeing that decomposition of those plants.”

The run-off that filled the reservoirs increased the turbidity and mineral content, as well as having increased the water level so that plants were taken under. But despite all of this, local water treatment continues to meet standards, and Brown did have an encouraging note, saying that it is not dangerous.