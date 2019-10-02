OUR WATER: city approves water department funds for equipment purchases

SAN ANGELO, TX – On October 1, 2019 San Angelo city council approved the water utility department to purchase up to $250,000 in needed pumps and equipment. The pumps and other equipment will come from Swedish company Xylem/Flygt.

The purchases include replacement parts, repairs, rebuilds and full replacements as budgeted in fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Xylem/Flygt was specifically chosen as the vendor due to their existing history with the city.

“Our utility maintenance division is responsible for most all of these pumps,” explained Allison Strube, Water Utility Director for the city of San Angelo. “They are aware and keep up with the life-cycle that all of these pumps are at. So if it’s in the ability to have it rebuilt we do that rather than a complete replacement of that pump. This is the pump manufacturer that we have in most of our installations, this is one that we have spare parts for and those types of things. As well as stocked repair pumps.”

The approval by city council does not represent an added or additional expenditure. If the water utility department ends up needing to spend more than was approved, they are required to return to city council to request further funds.