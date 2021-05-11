“Our hearts are broken,” – Governor Abbot on fallen Concho County Deputies

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference about migrant children detentions, in Dallas. Texas child welfare officials say they’ve received three reports of abuse and neglect at a San Antonio coliseum that is holding more than 1,600 immigrant teenagers who crossed the southern border. Child welfare officials would not reveal details about who made the allegations, but Abbott said his understanding was that they came from someone who had been inside the facility. One of the allegations include sexual abuse, but no further details were provided. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement expressing his condolences for the fallen Concho County Sheriff’s deputies this morning, May 11, 2021.

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless murder of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies who were gunned down in the line of duty.”

Abbott brought attention to the dangers faced by officers in any law enforcement agency, saying “This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities.”

The Governor also said that the state was ready to offer whatever support might be needed, “The State of Texas is prepared to provide any assistance needed to support the Concho County community and bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for the families, friends, and colleagues of these brave Sheriff’s deputies.”