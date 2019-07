A San Angelo Police Department spokesman says an investigation is underway into an incident at the pops concert.

Across the city — people are sharing a video of a man allegedly abusing a dog.

Police say they can’t release any details because it’s an on-going investigation. Someone took a video of a man hitting a dog during the pops concert wednesday evening at the river stage. A post on the Concho Valley “Paws” facebook page this week indicated the man has been identified.