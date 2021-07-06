Odessa man arrested for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle after a 9-year-old male was struck by a Boat Propeller

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 4, 2021, at 3:35 pm, a 9-year-old male was struck by a boat’s propeller after falling off the front of a boat while it was in motion.

The child sustained serious bodily injury.

Officers arrived on scene and a tourniquet was applied to the injury. The child was then transported to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance. The victim is in stable condition.

After further investigation, the driver of the boat was arrested for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The driver has been identified as Joe Alvarado (30) from Odessa, TX.

The incident occurred at Lake Nasworthy.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department