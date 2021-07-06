Odessa man arrested for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle after a 9-year-old male was struck by a Boat Propeller

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Arrest San Angelo Man for Robbery and Evading Arrest_5527077150309172758

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 4, 2021, at 3:35 pm, a 9-year-old male was struck by a boat’s propeller after falling off the front of a boat while it was in motion.

The child sustained serious bodily injury.

Officers arrived on scene and a tourniquet was applied to the injury. The child was then transported to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance. The victim is in stable condition.

After further investigation, the driver of the boat was arrested for Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The driver has been identified as Joe Alvarado (30) from Odessa, TX.

The incident occurred at Lake Nasworthy.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.