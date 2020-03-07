No. 7 Paducah ends Sterling City’s dream season

ABILENE — Sterling City’s dream season came to an end in a 51-36 loss to No. 7 Paducah in the Class 1A regional semifinals at Kimbrell Arena on Friday.

Isaiah Arellano gave the Eagles a spark in the closing minutes of the first quarter giving them a 15-13 lead.

The Dragons defense stepped up in the second quarter holding SCHS to five points and carried a 28-20 lead going into halftime.

SCHS cut the deficit to five with under four minutes remaining, before being held to two points to close out the game.