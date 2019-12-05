No. 12 Belles ready to make noise in NCAA DII Volleyball Tournament

SAN ANGELO- The No. 12 Angelo State Volleyball team is gearing up for their ninth straight run at the NCAA DII South Central Regional Tournament.

The Belles (28-2, 17-1 LSC) earned an automatic bid to the tournament after beating Tarleton State in five sets in the Lone Star Conference Championship Title Game. The South Central Regional Tournament will take place at Regis University in Denver, CO.

ASU will face the sixth seed, West Texas A&M at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th at the Regis Fieldhouse.

