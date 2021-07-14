Nighttime Road Closures of US 277/US 87 Intersection begins tonight

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind the public the US 277/US 87 Intersection will be closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. tonight, Wednesday, July 14th and tomorrow night, Thursday, July 15th as crews work to upgrade six traffic signals.

All signals will be flashing red during this time and it would be best to avoid the area completely.

San Angelo Police Department officers will be assisting in redirecting traffic between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. as traffic patterns will change as crews move to various signals they are replacing.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo and Texas Department of Transportation