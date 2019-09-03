New library programs enliven learning for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission recently awarded funding to the Tom Green County Library System under its Texas Reads grant program. TGCL will provide a year of programs exploring the connections between literacy, literature and games through a program called “Read, Write, and Roll.”

The first program kicks with Science Fiction games and books, and each month will feature a new genre. In addition to these monthly programs, the library is working with community partners to host programs with two children’s authors, educator workshops on games in the classroom, a Shakespearean theatre production and Live Action Role Play (LARP) game with Be Theatre, a special SAMFA family day, and much more through this nontraditional format.

This project is just one of 44 made possible this year by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. “Communities in every corner of Texas will benefit from the resources that have been made available through this list of forward-thinking grant proposals.” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Mark Smith.

For the 2020 fiscal year, which runs from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020, TSLAC has awarded approximately $1.23 million in competitive grants. “The ideas formed in these grants align directly with our agency mission to ensure that citizens have access to the information they need to lead informed, productive, and fulfilled lives,” comments Smith. The agency’s Texas Reads Grant program supports projects that promote reading and literacy within local communities. TSLAC is funding 14 Texas Reads grants this year, with awards ranging from $1,950 to $10,000.

SOURCE: TGCLS Press Release.