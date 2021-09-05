New law allows alcohol sales at 10 a.m. on Sunday

SAN ANGELO, Texas- A new law allows the sale of beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

House bill 1518 was passed by the 87th Texas Legislature and went into effect on September 1st.

The Alcoholic Beverage Code can now allow grocery stores and convenience stores to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of at noon. Bar owner Zac Marshall says it will be great for business.

“Any flexibility that we have will definitely help. it may not be initially but definitely over time as people become more accustomed that its not twelve anymore they can now come at ten and definitely since we always opened at twelve we can now open up earlier,” said Marshall.

Liquor sales are still off-limits on Sundays as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

The bill does, however, include an amendment that allows hotel bars to sell alcohol to registered guests at any time of day.

Gov. Greg Abbott also signed in May, a bill that approved restaurants to include alcohol in to go orders.