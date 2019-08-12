New family owned business opens in Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, TX – Saturday, August 10 saw the grand opening ceremony for a brand new family owned business which has set up shop in Sunset Mall. Caines Crossroads, a burger shop owned and operated by the Caine family of San Angelo held a grand opening attended by nearly 100 people.

In an interview with KLST and KSAN News the shop co-manager Fayth told reporters a bit about what she enjoys about the opportunity saying, “it feels really great to serve them, the community that is. It just feels really great to do something that I love, cook and serve people.”

The shop currently employs six people with plans to hire more. They can be found on Facebook and they do deliver.

