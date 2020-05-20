NCAA cuts athletic schedules for 2020-2021 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — Two sources within an NCAA Division II school have confirmed to Concho Valley Homepage that Division II athletic schedules will be reduced for the 2020-2021 school year. Each sport has a different number of games cut from its schedule due to short term financial challenges.

“NCAA Division II conference and institutions have acknowledged through survey feedback on contests reductions that COVID-19 has presented us with financial challenges that we are proactively addressing together,” NCAA Division II said in an e-mail sent to university officials. “Please keep in mind the purpose behind these actions is to assist all institutions with short-term financial concerns so that we may emerge stronger as a membership and division.”

No public announcement has been made by the NCAA.

In a survey sent out by the NCAA, an overwhelming majority of votes by conference commissioners, athletic directors and presidents were in favor of shortening schedules.

Below is a list of sports and the amount of games cut from their schedules:

BASEBALL (-10): reduced from 50 to 40 games

MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (-4): reduced from 26 to 22 games

CROSS COUNTRY (-1): reduced from seven to six dates

FIELD HOCKEY (-4): reduced from 18 to 14 games

FOOTBALL (-1): reduced from 11 to 10 games

MEN’S & WOMEN’S GOLF (-7): reduced from 21 to 16 dates

LACROSSE (-4): reduced from 17 to 13 dates

ROWING (-6): reduced from 20 to 14 dates

MEN’S & WOMEN’S SOCCER (-4): reduced from 18 to 14 games

SOFTBALL (-12): reduced from 56 to 44

SWIMMING/DIVING (-4): reduced from 16 to 12 dates

MEN’S & WOMEN’S TENNIS (-8): reduced from 25 to 17 dates

TRACK & FIELD-INDOOR & OUTDOOR (-6): reduced from 18 to 12 dates

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (-6): reduced from 26 to 20 dates

WRESTLING (-4): reduced from 16 to 12 dates

Here is the full release from NCAA Division II sent exclusively to university officials:





