IRION COUNTY, Texas – Multiple fire departments in the Concho Valley are responding to a multiple grassfires along the Crockett/Irion County line.

According to the Crockett County Fire Department, CCFD units are working a large grassfire on Highway 163 and US 67 south of Barnhart, Texas. Smoke is also coming across the road reducing visibility. The public is advised to find alternate travel routes when traveling north on 163.

Sterling County Sheriff’s Office adds that the fire is clear of Sterling County at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.