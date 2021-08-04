UPDATE (3:43 p.m.): Police on the scene of the multi-vehicle collision say the collision started when Brown Equinox was attempting to turn left onto Sherwood Way from Clark Drive.

As the Tan Equinox was turning, the limo, traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way, had to stop suddenly to avoid hitting the Equinox. The blue pickup, also traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way, was also able to avoid the Equinox and the limo.

The third vehicle, the black car, traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way, was unable to stop in time and hit the blue pickup.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the 3500 Block of Sherwood Way, near Clark Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

According to our photographer, Jaelin Lewis, at least three vehicles are involved in the collision.





Vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle collision on Sherwood Way and Clark Drive

San Angelo Police are advising the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we’ll have more information as it becomes available.