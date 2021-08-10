Multi-vehicle collision on Howard Street and Dallas Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the intersection of Howard Street and Dallas Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to statements from witnesses to San Angelo Police, the Black Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Howard Street, disregarded the red light and collided with the Tan Saturn passenger car.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was transferred to Shannon Medical Center for treatment, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No citations have been issued at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.