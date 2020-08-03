SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has released the COVID-19 report for Monday, August, 3, 2020. This report includes information about the total number of tests, along with demographic information, for Tom Green County.
Related Stories
- Monday COVID-19 report from the City of San Angelo
- Senate stalls on reaching another coronavirus relief package
- The San Angelo Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen on schedule
- More than half of American adults have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19
- 260 Georgia school district employees call in sick due to COVID-19
- 47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
- 25th death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department