Miles tabs Wilhelm as next football head coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jayson Wilhelm is leaving Menard after four seasons to become the next head football coach at district rival Miles High School, Carl Padilla with the Padilla Poll reported Saturday morning.

Wilhelm led the Yellowjackets to a 9-3 record and a district championship in 2017 and will be joining a Bulldogs team he’s familiar with, finishing 2-3 against Miles while coaching at Menard.

The Bulldogs finished 7-4 the last two seasons and clinched a share of the District 8-2A title in 2018. Miles lost to No. 8 Albany 52-7 in the bi-district round last year.

Wilhelm is replacing Charles Boles who was named the head football coach at Cumby High School last month.

Tune into KLST/KSAN Sunday at 10 p.m. to hear from Wilhelm on the coaching change.

