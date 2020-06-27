Miles ISD suspends summer workouts due to spike of COVID-19 cases

MILES, Texas — Miles Independent School District announced Saturday morning that its suspending summer strength and conditioning workouts due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases around the state of Texas.

The school made the announcement on social media with a statement from Athletic Director Jayson Wilhelm.

Miles joins Eden, Brady and Ozona as the only Concho Valley schools to take action and halt summer workouts due to the growing threat of coronavirus. Ozona has already resumed workouts, Brady will return on June 29, Miles plans to resume July 13 while Eden suspended workouts until further notice.

The San Angelo Health Department confirmed 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week and Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Friday limiting certain businesses and services as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Those updates can be found below:

San Angelo Health Department COVID-19 update for Saturday, June 27: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/32-new-cases-of-covid-19-declared-by-the-san-angelo-health-department/

Abbott orders bars to close at noon, restaurants return to 50% capacity: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/abbott-orders-bars-to-close-at-noon-restaurants-return-to-50-capacity/

