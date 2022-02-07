SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo announces the temporary closure of the Middle Concho Park as the City’s Street and Bridge Division works to replace a drainage culvert in the area.

Due to concerns with access by police and ambulance services in the event of an emergency, Middle Concho Park will be closed for all use (pedestrian and vehicular) for the duration of the roadway repairs. The City of San Angelo asks for your patience and understanding as crews work to quickly complete this project.

The Street and Bridge Division will be replacing the drainage culvert that crosses Middle Concho Drive near the entrance to Middle Concho Park and the Concho Valley Archery Association Archery Range.

The existing culvert has deteriorated and caused the side of the road to erode. A full replacement is necessary to restore the road to its full width. Work began Feb. 1 and is expected to take six weeks, pending any weather delays.

During this time, Middle Concho Drive, Middle Concho Park and the archery range will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.