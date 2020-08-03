Meetings to decide renaming of Lee Middle School announced by SAISD

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Independent School District will hold two “Engaging Equity” virtual summits on Thursday, August 6, 2020. According to a statement issued by SAISD, the virtual meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the statement: “On Thursday, August 6, 2020, San Angelo ISD will hold two virtual summit sessions as part of the Engaging Equity process and inconsideration of the retention or renaming of Lee Middle School. These sessions are open to the public and will include a morning session from 11am to 1pm and an evening session from 6pm to 8pm.

“To participate in the virtual summit, members of the public will need to join in virtually using their own device via Zoom, a video communications platform for video and audio conferencing. A Zoom meeting identification link for the summit will be necessary. Members of the public can request the Zoom link by emailing communications@saisd.org​ by Wednesday, August 5, and the link will be provided by email.

“SAISD is holding the summit virtually to promote community health and safety since social

distancing may not be feasible due to anticipated public participation.

“Should a community member desire to participate, but need a device or internet access,

SAISD may be able to assist if a timely request is made to communications@saisd.org.

“Community members who choose to participate are encouraged to join the Zoom meetingat least five minutes prior to the stated start time.

“The summit will be led by Dr. Luz Martinez and Dr. Dawson Orr, and will include the

capability to engage in both English and Spanish language. Dr. Martinez is a bilingual

educator with over 30 years of experience including three principal positions at economically

disadvantaged, minority-serving high schools. Dr. Orr’s professional experience in education

spans 40 years. He previously served as superintendent in Pampa ISD, Wichita Falls ISD and

Highland Park ISD, and is now a college professor.

“Feedback from the summit will be combined with other information and feedback gathered

as part of the Engaging Equity process.

“Other Engaging Equity events planned include:

● September 1: in-person Focus Groups

● August 26-September 14: online survey open to the public

● September 15 (11am-1pm and 6pm-8pm): Summits open to the public

● October 8: Advisory Council Design Team reviews the data to determine next steps

● October 19: proposal on retention or renaming action taken to the Board of Trustees

for consideration

“To learn more and stay up-to-date on the Engaging Equity process, visit the SAISD website at

www.saisd.org/EngagingEquity.”