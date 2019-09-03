Medicare Resource Center opens in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A number of Concho Valley residents get some kind of Medicare assistance and a new resource center in San Angelo will be open during the week to help those who have questions.

Medicare Health Options and Disability Connections are joining forces to provide a resource center where counselors can offer free services for people who qualify for Medicare in Texas and who have questions about enrolling or changing health programs.

“There’s a lot of big insurance companies that specialize in Medicare that are expanding out to this county. A lot of these programs haven’t been out here before and there’s gonna be a lot of questions,” said Clay Skiff, Marketing Director at Medicare Health Options.

“We just want to get people the information that they need,” said Dana Sercos, Special Projects Coordinator for Disability Connections.

The Medicare Resource Center is located at 2809 Southwest Blvd. in San Angelo and is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

The next open enrollment period for Medicare will begin on October 15.