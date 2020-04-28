McCallie steps down as SAISD Executive AD, announces retirement

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After an incredible career as a coach, educator, and administrator, San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Athletics Brent McCallie has announced his retirement.

During his 5-year career with San Angelo ISD, Coach McCallie’s accomplishments include being named Region 2 Athletic Administrator of the Year by the Texas High School Athletic Director’s Association (THSADA) in 2018 and serving as THSADA Regional Director in 2016 – 2018.

Coach McCallie has spent 37 years as an educator. During his 25 years at Dumas ISD, McCallie first served as Assistant Coach for football and baseball as well as Head Coach for track. From 2003 to 2008, McCallie served as Athletic Director for Dumas ISD. McCallie then served as Athletic Director for Canyon ISD before coming to San Angelo ISD to serve as Executive Director of Athletics in 2015.

