SAN ANGELO, Texas- A judge sentenced a San Angelo man to prison Wednesday in the death of a teen in 2017.

Xavior Arzola will spend 11 years in prison and is ordered to pay nearly six grand in restitution.

Police say it was 2017 when Arzola recklessly handled a firearm at a residence in the 2200 block of Raney street.

The gun went off and hit 18 year old Victor Duarte of San Angelo, killing him.

Arzola also waived his right to appeal.