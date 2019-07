SAN ANGELO, Texas- Joshua Jaquez, a man involved in the shooting death of Kristian Rose, had his bond lowered from one million dollars to 500 thousand dollars.

Jaquez was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on May 1, 2019 after being located at his residence in Iraan and arrested by the Pecos County sheriff’s department.

26 year old Kristian Rose was murdered in the 600 block of East 39th Street in April of this year.