Man intercepted, arrested by FBI admits driving to Lubbock for sex with very young girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Andrew Juaquez, 35, of Odessa was arrested by the FBI and booked Wednesday night into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

A criminal complaint said the FBI received a CyberTip that an “adult female was possibly sex trafficking a child.” The tip led to a search warrant for a residence in Lubbock.

The complaint said Juaquez and the woman found each other on the internet using a service called Skout. They also communicated via Duo.

“Adult Jane Doe occasionally got kicked off of Skout when she had sexually explicit conversations about kids with other individuals,” the complaint said.

Juaquez and the woman “exchanged sexually graphic images and videos of each other.” The woman mentioned a family member who was an 11-year-old girl. The complaint said Juaquez expressed an interest in sexually abusing the girl.

After the CyberTip, Lubbock Police posed as the adult woman and communicated with Juaquez. Juaquez then described in specific detail all the ways he wanted to sexually abuse the child.

While Juaquez was internet-chatting with the officer who posed as the woman, Juaquez admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

The undercover officer then posed as the 11-year-old girl. After trading sexually explicit messages, Juaquez arranged to travel from Odessa to Lubbock. But instead of meeting with the woman and the child in Lubbock, he was met by the FBI.

The complaint said, “Juaquez admitted he drove to Lubbock planning to have sex with Adult Jane Doe and 11-year-old Juvenile Jane Doe.”

Juaquez remained in the detention center Thursday. The official charge was listed as enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

The adult woman was not identified by name in the complaint.