Man convicted for killing woman in front of her children

(CNN) – When Judge Robert Crowley sentenced Albert Flick to prison for assault in 2010, he said Flick would be too old to pose a threat by the time he was released, despite a history of violence against women.

Flick was charged in another woman’s death four years after his release. On Wednesday, Flick, 77, was convicted of the murder of Kimberly Dobbie, 48, in July 2018. Flick fatally stabbed her outside a laundromat in Lewiston, Maine, while her 11-year-old twin sons watched from a few feet away, according to Police.

Both the attack, which was in front of a laundromat in broad daylight, and Flick’s purchase two days earlier of two knives, were caught on surveillance video.

Prosecutors say Flick was infatuated with Dobbie and followed her around and dined at the homeless shelter where she was staying. They knew one another, witnesses said, but were not in a relationship.

He had pleaded not guilty. Flick’s attorney, Allan Lobozzo, has not responded to calls seeking comment.

In 1979, Flick was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stabbing his wife, Sandra, to death while her daughter watched, according to CNN affiliate WMTW.

More than two decades later he was released, but he was put behind bars again in 2007 for stabbing a woman with a fork, and once again in 2010 for assaulting a woman. Despite his record, the judge in the 2010 case cited his age when sentencing Flick to about four years in prison, nearly half what prosecutors had recommended.

“At some point, Mr. Flick is going to age out of his capacity to engage in this conduct, and incarcerating him beyond the time that he ages out doesn’t seem to me to make good sense,” Crowley said at the sentencing hearing.

This time, things might be different. Jurors reached a guilty verdict in less than an hour, and he is facing 25 years to life in prison.

“We and the family and friends of Kim Dobbie are very gratified with the jury verdict,” Maine Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis said in a statement. “Mr. Flick stabbed her to death in a similar fashion to how he murdered his wife Sandra in 1979. At least there is some level of justice in his conviction.”

Flick is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Maine, and his sentencing hearing is set for August 9.