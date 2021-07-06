Man arrested in Ballinger for murder of Winters Man

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas – The Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, San Angelo Police Department, and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted for murder after conducting a joint operation.

Authorities say that Cody Jay Salazar was wanted for the murder of a Winters man. The murder happened in San Angelo on June 28, 2021.

Salazar was arrested in the parking lot of the Shoppin Basket food store in Ballinger according to the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office.

Salazar also had other outstanding warrants. The charges he was arrested for are as follows: Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest of Detention, Debit Card Abuse, Murder.

Salazar is currently in the Runnels County Jail on a bail totaling over $1 million.