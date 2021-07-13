Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Unanimous Passage of Senate Bill 7 – 13th Check for Retired Teachers

AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the unanimous passage

of Senate Bill 7, providing a 13th check for retired teachers, by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston:

“Other than a parent, no person is more important to the development of a child than a

teacher. Providing a 13th check for our retired teachers is yet another way we can honor

their commitment to our children and to the future of Texas.

“When I became Lt. Governor, I made it my goal to make the Teacher Retirement System of

Texas (TRS) actuarially sound and I am very proud that we have accomplished that goal.

We were able to provide a 13th check for retired teachers in 2019 and I am proud that we

can provide this one today. I will not stop fighting for our retired teachers and, today, I’m

proud that the Texas Senate has stood up for them again.

“Final passage of this bill into law will require the House Democrats who have fled the state

to return to the House for a quorum. If they do not, this bill will die, but the Senate will pass

SB 7 over and over until the House finally has a quorum.”

The Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) is the largest public retirement system in

Texas, serving over 1.6 million people. TRS is the 6th largest U.S. public pension plan and

sits in the top 25 worldwide. 1 out of every 20 Texans relies on TRS for retirement,

disability and survivor benefits.

