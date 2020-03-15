LSC cancels all competition for remaining spring sports

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced Sunday afternoon that its canceling all competition for the remainder of the spring season due to the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health threat.

“The decision was reached by the LSC Council of Presidents with the health, safety and wellness of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic staffs and fans as the top priority,” the Lone Star Conference said. “The announcement aligns with the recent NCAA decision to cancel all spring championship events.”

The LSC released a statement on March 12 saying it was suspending play until March 30, but the conference is now pushing that to the end of the spring academic year.

