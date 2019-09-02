Local trucking company helps families impacted by Midland-Odessa shooting

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo based Bridgeport Trucking operates across the Permian Basin. Owing to their close ties to many regional communities, company owners say they’ll pay for hotel stays for family members of victims affected by the recent shootings in Midland and Odessa.

Bridgeport CEO Randal Rutledge says he feels it’s important to offer help as he explained saying, “for me it affected me a little differently; my hometown about two years ago we had an active shooter incident inside a school and a couple students lost their lives. When we heard about the shooting in Midland it just hit us in a way that we couldn’t possibly imagine”

“Even though it doesn’t affect us directly,” continued Paul Schafer, the trucking manager for Bridgeport, “we still support all the family and friends and everybody that we have met throughout the years and throughout the business years.”

They say people who have questions about getting help can call 325-315-0442