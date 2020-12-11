Local healthcare workers surprised with supply bags by Walmart employees this afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – This afternoon, Walmart made a huge donation to the healthcare workers on the front line. The employees’ massive effort helped donate over 1,200 supplied goodie bags.

“One of the things that I’ve seen especially in the San Angelo community is how we rally together as a community,” Knickerbocker neighborhood Walmart manager Daniel Harris expressed. “It’s not just me in this coffee store, it’s actually all five Walmart stores in this area that wanted to make sure that we gave that type of investment back in our community and that encouragement.”

These bags included a number of treats to help boost the spirits of those working on the front lines. Mayor Brenda Gunter says she’s excited to show how great it is for a community to come together during these unprecedented times.

“What’s most important during this crazy time called the pandemic is that we’re able to show great support for our health care workers who have really been tested, who’ve been incredibly stressed, and need to know that this city, the citizens of this city and the business community appreciates all that they’ve done.” Mayor Gunter said.

Many essential workers are doing all they can to assist all who’ve been impacted by the virus. The main goal is to continue providing assistance within the San Angelo community as long as they can.

“We just appreciate everything that they do for us,” Stated Kathy Hampton, who’s the manager for the Walmart Supercenter on 29th Street. “Like Daniel said, they put their lives on the line and come every day and put themselves in harm’s way…I mean just doing what they have to do in providing for our community.”