Local gyms receive high customer traffic after post-Thanksgiving festivities

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Local gyms in the Concho Valley recently made adjustments from an increase in customer traffic. This increase comes from the urge to burn calories from thanksgiving and some pre-holiday goals leading into the new year. Staff members are eager to continue pushing these new objectives ahead.

“We do some specials and we try to throw something out there that’s an incentive to get people in and get them started,” Gym 28 owner Alan Anderson said. “We’ve already started rolling out a pre-New Year special to try to get people and get them started before the New Year gets here.”

Staff members say the motivation levels within their members skyrocketed since Black Friday. They’ve witnessed more traffic during the early morning hours than usual. With Christmas and New Years ahead, there’s no slowing down from this point forward.

“We’re definitely embracing it,” The Bar Athletic Club owner Tommy Janusz stated. “We’re loving having people visit. It’s really cool to have people visit because you get to meet people who’ve never been here, or they just visit on season. So there’s plenty of people I see that just come here for the season including summers, Christmas Thanksgiving and things like that.”

Local gyms will usually experience an increase shortly after New Years. However, with the coronavirus impact this year, there’s been a major shift in expectations. Staff members and visitors will continue sanitizing equipment, practice social distancing and wearing face coverings during their workouts.

“The big part is just trying to encourage people to get in before the new year,” Anderson expressed. “I think that gives us an advantage even if people wait till after the new year because of what we do with the training and the groups. We keep people more motivated and keep them going.”