Local dietician overcomes anxiety and depression through a consistent workout regiment

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Studies show exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety and depression. It also improves your self-esteem and cognitive function. Joanie Smith, who’s a local dietician, is one of many individuals who suffered from severe anxiety and depression. She learned to cope through physical activity.

“I need to do anything I can to get a balance and I’m not going to do drugs,” Smith stated. “So the exercise is like creating a calmness of peacefulness and it’s helping you focus inside instead of on the circumstances that are going on.”

When smith was in college, she took a psychology class from a psychiatrist. Every student was required to exercise everyday…granting them an a if they followed that path. That class motivated smith to continue that routine for the rest of her life.

“I’ve had depression for a long time, and I had a recent crisis that happened where I was barely functional,” Smith said. “I could use my intellect to tell me what I needed to do and I knew I needed to exercise. I knew I needed to eat healthy, I needed to meditate and I needed to talk to God.”

Lately, Smith has put forth a considerable amount of time in attending yoga classes. She says it alleviates her daily stressors in life.

“I’ve always exercised because I would have never made it to this for my life if I didn’t and it was like a natural medicine,” Smith expressed. “So I knew I had to do it if I wanted to live, and I’m a dietician by trade so I also learned about eating healthier.”

Smith says you don’t have to necessarily commit to strenuous exercise. Instead she says taking walks, deep breathing or enjoying nature can benefit you in various ways.

“I think the exercise helps your self esteem,” Smith explained. “You feel good about yourself, you feel like you’re living right and you’re doing what you need to take care of yourself in order to take care of your health. As you take care of your health, then it’s easier to look out for other people too.”